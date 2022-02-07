MANILA - Globe Telecom said it blocked over 1 billion spam messages as well as mobile numbers and phishing sites in 2021 as part of its internet safety campaign to protect consumers during the pandemic.

At least 1.15 billion scam and spam messages, around 7,000 mobile numbers linked to fraudsters and 2,000 unofficial social media accounts and phishing sites were blocked by Globe Telecom in 2021, it said in a statement.

The Ayala-led telco also reiterated its commitment to boost its "online customer care" through an effective cybersecurity program.

“Customer protection has always been a top priority for us. We are continuously strengthening our systems and processes to combat emerging security threats across the Globe Group of Companies while also pioneering better partnerships and coordination with the private sector as a whole," Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio said.

Globe said it invests in tools to proactively detect suspicious content online, processes to immediately act on fraud concerns. It also has chatbots in place to assist in privacy and cybersecurity-related concerns, it said.

The telco is also working with all major banks and online shops to hasten fraud resolutions, it said.

Globe customers should only transact using official channels to avoid becoming victims to scams, it said. Illegal activities can be reported to its official spam complaint site, the tampered modems report page or through Globe's hotline.

Cybercriminal activities, spam calls, messages or fake promotions can also be reported to the PNP Anti-Cybercime Group or the National Telecommunications Commission.

Spam messages, phishing and other cyber crimes have proliferated in the recent months as fraudsters took advantage on the heavy reliance in digital payments during the pandemic.

