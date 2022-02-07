MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue has collected P2.08 trillion in 2021 despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said Monday.

The total is inclusive of tax refund and has exceeded 2020's collection by 6.48 percent and the target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) by .09 percent, the BIR said citing a tentative report.

This is "good collection performance" despite business closures early in the year, COVID-19 infections, typhoons and other tax administration challenges, Commissioner Caesar Dulay said.

“We really lived out our theme for 2021, Sama-Sama sa Hamon ng Panahon... Everybody supported each other... No one group could have done it if we did not act professionally and with competence,” Dulay said.

Meanwhile, Finance Usec. Antonette C. Tionko lauded the BIR “for always rising to the challenge of raising much-needed revenues to provide a comfortable life for Filipinos."

"With the BIR’s proactive initiatives, we have built a tax system that upholds simplicity, fairness and efficiency while ensuring a sustainable and stable stream of revenues for the country," she said.

The BIR said its programs, such as the its anti-tax evaders campaign, contributed to the overall collection success.

Meanwhile, its Run After Tax Evaders Program, Oplan Kandado Program and Tax Compliance Verification Drive have resulted in the filing of 137 cases with the Department of Justice, closure of 523 establishments, collection of P2.948 billion, and tax mapping of 120,220 business establishments nationwide, the BIR said.

Also through the tax amnesty program, the BIR has aided 45,346 Filipinos who failed to comply with tax obligations on time, which resulted in about P3.59 billion in revenue.

The BIR said its digital transformation program also contributed to the increase in collection for 2021.

