SM sees growth in health, beauty sectors

MANILA - Shopping developer SM Prime Holdings unveiled Friday the 1,000th branch of its Watsons store in the Philippines.

Officials from Hong Kong-based A.S. Watson Group joined the event. Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chairman of SM Investments Corporation, also visited the branch, highlighting the shop's big role in the SM group.

Officials said they are confident in the growing health and beauty industry in the Philippines.

Recalling the opening of their first shop in the country 20 years ago, Dominic Lai, Group Managing Director of A.S. Watson Group, said he is happy to see 1,000 branches now and more in the future.

"We are committed to continue our expansion in the Philippines as well as the rest of the world," said Lai.

The new branch, which is the largest in the country, highlights the new trends in the retail industry, including the blend of online and offline shopping. It has features like touchscreen monitors for customers to check the products' information.

They also have online services, as well as 'self check out' counter, and 'click and collect' counters for customers to pick up their items at the branch.

"Online shopping and e-commerce have evolved to being just an occasional luxury, to becoming an everyday necessity," said Danilo Chiong, Watsons Philippines managing director.