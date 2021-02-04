4 Security Tips to Prevent Credit Card Fraud

With great spending power comes great financial responsibility. That quote rings true when you own one or more credit cards. Sure, it’s fun to swipe for stuff, but you have a responsibility to protect your credit card information from thieves, offline and online.
Credit card fraud is a real problem and you don’t want that kind of smoke. Here are some tips on how to protect your credit card.
For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.
personal finance, wise spending, credit card, interest rates, credit card fraud, online security, site only, slideshow