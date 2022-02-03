Home > Business Shell posts $20 billion annual profit on oil price recovery Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 03 2022 03:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber General view of a Shell petrol station sign, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. Andrew Boyers, Reuters/File LONDON - Energy giant Shell surged back into profit last year as oil prices rocketed on recovering demand as economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns. Net profit stood at $20.1 billion following a loss after tax of $21.7 billion in 2020, Shell said in a statement. Shell re-routes oil supplies after cyberattack on German firm Pilipinas Shell posts 'significant' recovery in first 9 months with P3.4 billion net income Senate panel report on Malampaya deal out next week RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, oil, oil company, petroleum products Read More: Shell Shell earnings Shell net profit oil oil company petroleum products /sports/02/03/22/wild-rift-lf-adoption-enters-sibol-qualifier-finals/video/news/02/03/22/philippines-faces-medical-waste-deluge-amid-covid-crisis/life/02/03/22/in-photos-heart-evangelistas-paris-fashion-week-looks/sports/02/03/22/winter-olympics-miller-to-carry-ph-flag-in-opening/business/02/03/22/dito-says-spending-p50-b-despite-parents-canceled-sro