General view of a Shell petrol station sign, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. Andrew Boyers, Reuters/File

LONDON - Energy giant Shell surged back into profit last year as oil prices rocketed on recovering demand as economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns.

Net profit stood at $20.1 billion following a loss after tax of $21.7 billion in 2020, Shell said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: