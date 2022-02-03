MANILA - Leisure and Resort World Corp on Thursday said it has introduced the country's first online traditional bingo (OTB) called BingoPlus.

The OTB, operated by its unit AB Leisure Exponent Inc, "is the first online traditional bingo" in the country licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), LRWC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The game can be accessed online via streaming and can also be played on-site, LRWC said. The company said it enables players to enjoy the game in the comfort of their homes.

Internet connection and a mobile device are needed to play to game, the company said.

"One of the company's major strategies is the strengthen online platforms to provide more and better playing opportunities to customers during the pandemic and beyond," LRWC president Andy Tsui said.

"OTB is a great way to enjoy bingo from comfort one one's homes without having to miss out on social interaction and have the chance to win huge prizes," he added.

OTB's soft launch is in line with the LRWC's strategy to expand its reach through online platforms, the company said. The online traditional bingo is expected to become one of the main revenue streams in the future, it added.

