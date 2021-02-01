ADB allots $25 million to help Philippines buy vaccines

ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has allocated $25 million or around P1.2 billion to help the Philippine government purchase COVID-19 vaccines this year.

ADB said the money will allow the Philippine government to pay vaccine manufacturers in advance to secure the delivery of vaccines to its citizens.

“Vaccination is the next critical step to protect lives and promote livelihood opportunities,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“We stand ready to support the government in these unprecedented times and help the economy navigate back to its pre-pandemic growth path,” he added.

Of the P82.5 billion budget that the Philippines needs to provide vaccines to around 55 percent of the population, P70 billion will be sourced from loans.

Since reporting its first COVID-19 case in January last year--a Chinese woman who has traveled from Wuhan in China, the Philippines has seen more than half a million cases of the disease.

ADB said the Philippine government’s vaccine supply contracts with it, including direct payments by ADB to vaccine manufacturers, will follow the multilateral lender's procurement rules and guidelines, and ADB’s anti-corruption and integrity policy.

In December last year, the Philippines said it was seeking $325 million (P15.6 billion) more in loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to finance its planned 60 million COVID-19 vaccine roll out in 2021.