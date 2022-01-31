Captain Stanley Ng. PAL Handout

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Monday said its senior vice president for Airline Operations Captain Stanley Ng was appointed as new president and COO in an acting officer-in-charge (OIC) capacity.

Ng will replace Glibert Santa Maria whose engagement ended following the recent completion of the flag carrier's Chapter 11 restructuring, PAL said in a statement.

"The board expressed full trust and confidence in Capt. Ng as well as in its senior management team which remains intact, as the nation's flag carrier looks to maintain the momentum toward full recovery," PAL said.

"The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Santa Maria for his steady stewardship of the Company over the last two and a half years. The former President and COO will continue to make himself available to assist in the leadership transition over the next few weeks," it added.

PAL said NG is the first pilot to assume presidency since the early 1960s.

Ng started as an on-ground staff in 2003 before entering the PAL Aviation School. He became a Second Officer in 2008 and rose up the ranks until he was promoted as the Senior Vice President in 2019.

He was in-charge of PAL's pilots and cabin crew, operational airport as well as engineering teams, the carrier said.

Ng took up Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Major in Computer Applications at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and recently completed an Advance Management Program at Harvard Business School, the airline said.

PAL recently emerged from its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings in the US, completing its financial restructuring within 4 months.

