Business leaders, entrepreneurs share spotlight in CEO Awards

The year 2023 spelled one mission for most Philippine companies and that is recovering from the pandemic.

Yet some business leaders took their journeys beyond merely surviving disruption.

Innovation-- as abruptly demanded by the new normal— has pushed many the country’s top corporations to seek new ways of serving their customers.

One’s agility in treading uncharted digital spaces also became key in business transformation and excellence.

Digital publication The Business Manual recognized some of the country's top chief executive officers, innovators and entrepreneurs who have made significant achievements for their respective organizations, at the CEO Awards 2024 at the Bonifacio Hall of The Fort Shangri-La in Taguig on January 28, 2024.

The CEO awardees include Ernesto Tanmantiong, CEO of Jollibee Foods Corporation, Cezar Consing, President and CEO of Ayala Corporation, Jeffrey Lim, CEO of SM Prime Holdings Management, Edgar Injap Sia, Chairman of DoubleDragon Properties Corporation, Dr. Vicki Belo, Founder and CEO of Belo Medical Group, Alice Eduardo, CEO of Sta. Elena Construction, TG Limcaoco, CEO of BPI, Bernie Liu, Chairman and CEO of Golden ABC, Cecilio Pedro, Founder of Lamoiyan Corporation, Jose Soberano, President and Chairman of Cebu Landmasters.

Special Entrepreneurship awards were also given to Jose Magsaysay of Potato Corner, Paco Magsaysay of Carmen's Best, Steve Sy of e-Commerce platform Great Deals, and ER Rollan of Grow Sari.

Nominees went through a stringent selection process based on strategic governance, contributions to society, personal image and brand building. The judges include representatives from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Management Association of the Philippines, The Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship, among others.

According to The Business Manual Editor-In-Chief, RJ Ledesma, the fellowship is an opportunity for small entrepreneurs to learn from the leaders of the country's top business organizations as they set their course towards growing their businesses.

“At The Business Manual, we would like to share these inspiring stories and to take it a step further by working on transforming future business leaders,” Ledesma said.