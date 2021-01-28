PNR unveils new high-capacity train sets from Indonesia

The Philippine National Railways introduces its new Diesel Hydraulic Locomotive and Passenger Coaches in an inaugural run on January 28, 2021 at the PNR Dela Rosa Station in Makati City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The state-run Philippine National Railways (PNR) and the Department of Transportation unveiled one of three newly-purchased train sets from Indonesia, which will augment the PNR's fleet.

A total of 3 diesel hydraulic locomotives (DHLs) and 15 passenger coaches were delivered by Indonesia's PT. Industri Kereta Api or “PT INKA”, said PNR Assistant GM Ces Lauta during the event.

One train set can handle up to 1,330 passengers, which is the highest capacity for PNR, she added.

PT INK delivered its first batch of trains for the PNR in December 2019.

The existing operational train sets were donations or second-hand units from South Korea and Japan.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno said the additional trains will double the capacity of PNR Metro Commuter Line to 140,000 passengers daily from the current 48,000 to 60,000 commuters per day.

Magno said they made sure that the trains have a high clearance to withstand floods.

“Meron siyang system na kapag bumaha walang masisira. Pwede siya bumaha kahit 18 inches yung tubig. Historically hanggang 5 inches yung baha dito sa atin, so kayang-kaya niya tapusin ang baha.” Magno said.

(It has a system that's not affected by floods. it can handle floods as deep as 18 inches. Historically, floods here are only 5 inches, so it can easily handle floods.)

The middle coaches will serve as a control room for door operations, lightings, public announcements and CCTV camera monitoring.

PNR said the trains have 2 driver cabins placed at both ends, and are equipped with a new airconditioning system suitable for tropical countries like the Philippines.

The trains have interior access to the engine room, the first of its kind for the PNR fleet, the state-run railway operator added.

Magno said PNR will not hike rates and will continue to offer the lowest fare among at-grade vehicles from Tutuban Station in Manila to Los Baños in Laguna.

-- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News