Palace: Price cap on pork, chicken 'forthcoming'

Beef, pork, and chicken are sold at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on Jan. 21, 2021, amid rising prices of basic goods. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A price cap that will curb the runaway cost of chicken and pork is "forthcoming", Malacañang said on Thursday, following public lament.

The agriculture department earlier urged President Rodrigo Duterte to set a price ceiling on these goods. Supply shortages due to the African swine fever and financial difficulties of broiler raisers have been blamed for the escalating prices of pork and chicken, respectively.

"It's, I think, forthcoming. Pero hindi ko pa po nakikita ang pirmadong EO (executive order)," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(I have not yet seen the signed EO.)

The government also has a program in which it buys pork and chicken directly from farms, and sell these at a lower price, he told reporters in an online briefing.

Authorities are also sourcing pork from ASF-free areas in Visayas and Mindanao to boost the Luzon supply, he said.

"H'wag po kayong mag-alala. Si [Agriculture] Secretary [William] Dar ay dalubhasa naman po sa agricultural economics at gagawin niya po ang dapat gawin para mapababa ang mga presyo ng bilihin," said Roque.

(Don't worry. Agriculture Secretary Dar is an expert in agricultural economics, and he will do what must be done to bring down the prices of goods.)