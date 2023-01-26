MANILA - GCash said on Thursday it partnered with Grab Philippines for ease of payment when using the app's transport and delivery services.

By February, users can choose GCash as their preferred payment method and pay cashless for GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and other Grab services on their smartphones, the e-wallet said.

It said using GCash could also help users avoid transfer fees that could go as high as P50.

“With this partnership, we once again realize our commitment to make the lives of Filipinos better each day by delivering a more convenient, secure, and cost-efficient way to pay for their rides and food and grocery deliveries," said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

Prior to this development, users needed to transfer money from GCash to their GrabPay wallet.

