MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission on Thursday said it has granted Aliw Broadcasting Corp provisional authority to operate the frequency allotted to Channel 23, which was previously used by ABS-CBN.

Aliw currently operates radio stations under the Home Radio and DWIZ brands.

Channel 23 used to be held by Amcara Broadcasting Corp, but aired programs by ABS-CBN Sports+Action under a blocktime arrangement.

Aliw Broadcasting was the second applicant for the authority to install, operate and maintain a digital TV in Metro Manila as filed on July 30, 2007, the NTC said.

The Commission said that before granting Aliw provisional authority, the agency sought policy guidance from the Department of Information and Communication Technology, legal opinion from the Department of Justice, and concurrence from the Office of the President.

Look: NTC statements on the latest provisional authority awards to Aliw Broadcasting Corporation and Swara Sug Media Corporation. These are PAs for frequencies previously held by ABS-CBN. pic.twitter.com/kzYWKoD1DB — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) January 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the NTC confirmed that business tycoon Manny Villar's firm

Advanced Media Broadcasting System Inc (AMBS) took over broadcast frequencies formerly held by ABS-CBN Corp.

The NTC also confirmed on Wednesday that it gave Channel 43, which was also used by ABS-CBN under a blocktime deal with Amcara, to a company owned by controversial religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

ABS-CBN's bid for a new 25-year legislative franchise was denied by the House of Representatives in 2020.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News