GCash reports service interruption for some users

Services restored around 12:30 p.m.

MANILA (UPDATE) - GCash said some of its users experienced difficulty in accessing some of its services on Thursday morning.

Outage reporting website downdetector.com earlier reported a spike in the number of GCash users saying that they could not access the app or some of its services. The outage reports saw a surge around 10 a.m.

Screencap from downdetector.com

Around 12:30 p.m. GCash said on its official Facebook Page, that all of its services are now fully operational.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the Ayala-led fintech said.

GCash services also went down several times for some users in 2023.