Inflation, wages should be Senate priority, not Maharlika bill: Hontiveros



MANILA - The Senate should prioritize fighting inflation and raising wages instead of passing the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill, Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Wednesday.

With a counterpart bill already filed in the Senate, and the Lower House version to be referred to the chamber, Hontiveros questioned if the MIF is really necessary for the country.

"Iinterpellate ko talaga yan heavily, yung grounds kung bakit hindi yan kailangan, hindi yan practicable, at hindi yan ang magbebenipisyo sa ating mga Pilipino ngayong panahon," the senator stressed.

For Hontiveros, what the Senate should really prioritize in the discussion are issues about addressing inflation, prices of basic commodities and workers' salaries.

"Ang daming mas urgent na problema, inflation, presyo ng pagkain, baba ng sahod at sweldo, di pa ganap na implementasyon ng Universal Healthcare so first things first, priorities muna. Unahin natin yan, short term. Medium term, pwedeng pagusapan ulit kung anong Maharlika Fund, pero hindi ngayon," Hontiveros said.

She also said the idea was "so premature" and that it requires a thorough analysis and discussion.

"Ayaw ko siyang i-prioritize ngayong short term. Hindi natin kailangan at kitang-kita nung ipresenta ni Presidente sa Davos pa na mga yan sanay na sanay sa sovereign wealth funds, may Norway, may Singapore, may Indonesia at iba pa. Sobrang premature kasi wala pang iprepresenta noon eh. Nagmukha tuloy amateur ang presidente natin," Hontiveros said.