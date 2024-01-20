DOE says power supply in Panay stable despite NGCP warning of possible outage

MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) on Saturday assured the public there will be stable power supply in Panay despite an earlier advisory from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines of a possible outage due to “unresolved internal issues” of a power plant supplying electricity to the area.



In a media forum, DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said NGCP’s advisory was just a precautionary measure and should not cause alarm.



“Ang situation ngayon…stable po ‘yong grid system natin. May ample supply tayo, walang kakulangan,” he said.







“Kasi dapat ‘pag nag-send out tayo ng information, hindi siya alarming, dapat precautionary measures. ‘Yon pong statement na lumabas, sana po ang ipick-up ng marami…it’s just a precautionary measure,” Marasigan added.



The NGCP earlier said another manual load dropping (MLD) “may be implemented in the event of the tripping of another large plant in the Panay sub-grid.”



Its advisory followed the MLD that resulted in at about 20-minute power interruption in Negros and Panay sub-grid on Wednesday night.



“The unresolved internal issues of the remaining major power plants (PEDC Units 1 and 2, and PCPC) that precipitated the January 2 incident, qualify as a significant threat to system security following a credible N-1 event, and justifies manual intervention by the System Operator NGCP under Philippine Grid Code Section 6.2.3.4.



“In order to preserve the integrity of the transmission system, NGCP implemented manual load dropping,” the NGCP stated.







Marasigan explained that only one plant remains nonoperational — the same plant that encountered issues before the January 2 blackout.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





“Para maiwasan po natin na magkaroon pa ng sitwasyon na January 2, kung meron pang isa o dalawang planta na magkakaroon pa ng problema, saka po sila magi-isyu ng talagang advisory na magkakaroon ng manual load dropping,” he said.



Marasigan noted the current power demand in Panay is not the same on January 2.