Megawide says gov't yet to notify them on NAIA project appeal

Artist's rendering of new NAIA Terminal 1.



MANILA - Infrastructure developer Megawide said Wednesday the government has yet to notify it on the status of its appeal on the firm's original proponent status in the rehabilitation of the Philippines' main gateway.

The company also said that San Miguel Corp's offer to handle the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) while building another airport in Bulacan will be "monopolistic" and "anti-competition."

Megawide Chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said during a business webinar that they have not yet received an "official communication" from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) regarding their NAIA rehab bid.

"We have no official communication yet from them but we will respect whatever the decision of DOTr [Department of Transport]," he said.

Last week, another media outlet reported that the MIAA had affirmed the revocation of Megawide's original proponent status (OPS) for the rehabilitation of NAIA, saying the company lacked the needed equity for the project.

An OPS allows a bidder to match the counteroffer submitted by competitors, and thus bag a project.

Saavedra clarified that when they got a revocation letter from the MIAA on Dec. 15 last year, Megawide provided documents to prove it has enough capital to fund the project.

When asked about San Miguel's intent to handle the operations and maintenance of NAIA while building and operating the Bulacan airport, Saavedra said that it is a "monopolistic approach".

He added that this would anti-competition, and would run counter to the government's aim to have multiple airports and multiple developers and operators.

Megawide's NAIA proposal

Before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted air travel, the airport was congested and handled 45 million passengers annually.

Megawide planned to have garden landscapes for NAIA Terminal 1. Handout photo

Saavedra said they plan to eliminate congestion and flight delays by improving taxiways, building new terminals and reconfiguring ones, providing a monorail to link every terminal, and redesigning the airport's facilities.

The government approached Megawide to bid for NAIA after the country's biggest conglomerates asked for permission to revise their earlier proposal, citing viability concerns.