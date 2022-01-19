MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Wednesday he supports the Labor Department's call for employers to give paid isolation and quarantine leaves but maintained that this should be voluntary.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier urged employers to give their COVID-stricken workers more paid leave credits in addition and separate from their regular leave benefits.

People infected with COVID-19 have to undergo quarantine and isolation depending on the severity of the symptoms.

Concepcion proposed that the private sector shoulder only half of the paid isolation and quarantine leave program since many businesses are struggling to recover.

“In times like this, we in business are not doing well. Some who are doing well will consider this but let's be flexible [with] those who cannot. But those who can even support with [just] half [the amount], that would be [a] great help,” Concepion said in a statement.

Bello's intent was "commendable" and should be supported for the sake of workers, Concepcion said.

It will also compel workers to divulge their true health status, as some keep the symptoms to themselves due to the fear of losing income, he added.

“The main concern of our workers is they won’t be paid their salary when they undergo quarantine. Bello’s order would allay that worry as they are now assured of their daily wage while in isolation,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion also appealed to fellow businessmen to talk and "heed the call" of the Labor Department.

On Tuesday, the Philippines recorded over 28,471 COVID-19 cases.

