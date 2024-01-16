Marikina extends business permit renewal period

MANILA -- Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro has signed an ordinance extending the period of renewing business permits in the city.

Under Ordinance 139, local businesses can renew their business permits without surcharges or penalties until March 31, 2024, instead of January 20.

Teodoro also signed an ordinance granting business permit and business tax exemption to carinderias, sari-sari stores, and other small businesses in the city.

This exemption is for carinderias and sari-sari stores that:

-have a start-up capital not exceeding P10,000;

-have annual sales not exceeding P180,000

-do not sell cigarettes or liquor.

The city government of Marikina has been granting this exemption for small businesses since 2017.