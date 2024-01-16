BIR suspends 26 officials over violations

MANILA — Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui has ordered the suspension of 26 of the agency's employees.

In a statement, BIR said they have approved 21 formal charges that come with preventive suspension orders.

Eighteen of those have been implemented and the remaining 3 are due for implementation.

The tax body has also approved decisions penalizing 5 BIR staff with suspensions.

The employees were found to have committed grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, violation of reasonable office rules and regulations, violation of the Anti-Red Tape Act, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Lumagui earlier said that his mission is to have a BIR filled with professionals who have integrity.

"The BIR will continue to create a culture of professionalism and integrity under my watch," he said.

