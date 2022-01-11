MANILA — Rita’s Italian Ice, the popular chain that offers “cool treats,” is set to permanently close its doors in the Philippines.

The company made the announcement through Facebook on Tuesday, just a few days before it ceases operations on Saturday.

Rita’s first opened here in 2015, with branches in Quezon City and Pasig City.

In its statement, Rita’s first expressed its “heartfelt gratitude for your patronage and support for the last seven years we’ve been in the Philippines.”

“We’re sorry to say that we have reached the end of our journey here, and will be closing our doors permanently on January 15, 2022. Thank you so much for all the memories,” it said.

Until it closes this weekend, Rita’s will be offering a buy one-take one promotion, it announced.

Rita’s, which did not mention the reason for shutting down, is the latest in a string of businesses that have closed in the past 2 years amid the coronavirus pandemic.