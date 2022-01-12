BSP says unauthorized reproduction of Philippine banknotes 'prohibited'

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday reminded the public that printing any image or likeness of Philippine banknotes without approval is prohibited.

Doing so may result in legal action, the central bank said in a statement.

This, after the BSP and the National Bureau of Investigations earlier arrested an individual suspected of selling cash envelopes using the image and design of the P1,000 new generation currency banknote.

Under BSP Circular No. 829, series of 2014, the reproduction of the image of any legal tender or any part without approval from the BSP "is subject to imprisonment of 5 to 10 years."



Reproduction of the images of Philippine banknotes is only allowed if authorization or approval from the BSP has been secured, it said.

Samples of of allowed reproduction pending BSP approval is for educational, historical, numismatic, newsworthy or other relevant purposes "that will maintain, promote, or enhance the integrity and dignity of the Philippine currency," it added.

"The public may request approval from the BSP to print or reproduce images of Philippine banknotes through the PCIG at email address pcig@bsp.gov.ph," the central bank said.

The BSP also earlier intensified crackdown of fake P1,000 bills.

