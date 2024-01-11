PH is 73rd most powerful passport in the world: global index

MANILA -- The Philippines is the world's 73rd most powerful passport, jumping 5 spots from its 78th spot in 2023, according to Henley Global Passport Index released Thursday.

The ranking is based on the total number of destinations a holder can visit visa-free as well as their Henley Passport Power (HPP), which indicates the percentage of global GDP each passport provides, Henley& Partners said in a report.

Each visa-free destination is equivalent to a score of 1, based on the report that uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as well as the World Bank.

The Philippine passport ranked 80th in 2022, 77th in 2021, and 74th in 2020, based on the same index.

Six countries--Japan, Singapore, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain--dominated the top spot in this year's ranking--with their citizens able to visit 194 out of 227 global destinations visa-free.

Tied in the second spot are Finland and South Korea, whose passport holders are able to travel to 193 destinations.

In the 2023 ranking, Japan took the top spot, while Singapore and South Korea tied at second.

In the 3rd spot this year are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands with a score of 192. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom are in the fourth spot with a score of 191. Meanwhile, Greece, Malta, and Switzerland are in 5th with a score of 190.

Afghanistan is still the least powerful passport in the world, although its score went up to 28 from last year's 27.

TOP 10 MOST POWER PASSPORTS ACCORDING TO HENLEY PASSPORT INDEX:

1 Japan, Singapore, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain (visa-free score 194)

2 South Korea, Finland (193)

3 Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands (192)

4 Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (191)

5 Greece, Malta, and Switzerland (190)

6 Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (189)

7 Canada, Hungary, United States (188)

8 Estonia, Lithuania (187)

9 Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186)

10 Iceland (185)

