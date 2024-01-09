TikTok donates to children's hospital, helps build classrooms

Photos of the newly constructed classrooms at Casini Elementary School, funded by TikTok Shop's #TikTokShopGiveHopeToLife initiative. Handout

MANILA - TikTok and its online marketplace TikTok Shop said it donated supplies to a children's hospital and gave P1.8 million to help build classrooms in Sorsogon.

The company said it handed over essential supplies to the National Children's Hospital (NCH) on December 20, through the #CreatorsGiveBack campaign.

TikTok said it partnered with Moonton, PLDT Home, and ANTA, for the initiative which saw TikTok creators and users raising funds for groceries, equipment, and other necessities for the NCH's patients and staff.

Meanwhile, TikTok Shop, in collaboration with education-focused NGO HOPE, has invested P1.8 million towards the construction of two new classrooms at Casini Elementary School in Sorsogon.

The "#TikTokShopGiveHopeToLife" campaign saw merchants contribute a portion of their sales, transforming commerce into a tangible act of community support.

"At TikTok, we believe that genuine connection and a strong sense of community can be a powerful force for good," said Toff Rada, Head of Public Policy for TikTok Philippines.

"These initiatives are a testament to the active engagement of our users, creators, sellers, and partners, all coming together to make a positive impact," he added.

TikTok said it aims to write a positive story of generosity, shared experiences, and a brighter future for all Filipinos.