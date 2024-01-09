MANILA - Regulators are looking to implement full interoperability for RFID systems in Philippine tollways as well as a full shift to cashless toll collection this year.

“Yung Phase 3 na tinatawag natin, one RFID one account,” said Toll Regulatory Board Spokesman Julius Corpuz.

Motorists currently have to use two different RFID accounts for tollways. An Autosweep RFID is needed for toll roads operated by the San Miguel Corporation such as Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollway, MCX, and TPLEX. The Easytrip RFID meanwhile is needed is operated by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) such as NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, and CALAX.

The pilot run for the project will begin on Jan. 10, Corpuz said.

“Ang target implementation po natin sana dyan by July of this year,” said Corpuz.

The TRB is also looking to fully implement cashless transactions on all major expressways this year.

Corpuz said the dry run of the cashless program is still ongoing and they are targeting to include all toll plazas by the end of June.

“Meron pa po kasing toll plazas na under testing at yan po’y maisasama sa dry run natin kung pumasa sa ating standards,” Corpuz said.

Corpuz explained that after the dry run, they would endorse the matter to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) which would then decide on the date of its full implementation.

“If everything is okay, we will recommend to the DOTr, kung puwede na pong i-reimplement yung tinatawag nating total cashless transactions sa lahat ng ating mga expressways,” Corpuz said.

The TRB tried to implement full cashless toll collection at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But the program was scrapped after glitches in the RFID systems caused traffic jams at toll booths.

If full cashless toll collection is again implemented, there will be no more cash lanes in the toll plazas of expressways.

“That would be the effect of it kung i-re-reimplement po yung full cashless transactions,” Corpuz added.

The TRB is encouraging motorists to have RFID stickers installed for faster transactions.