A drugstore in Quezon City puts up a list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines on January 4, 2022 as supplies run short with people stacking up on common medicines for fever, cough and colds associated with COVID-19 sickness. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some pharmaceutical firms have been sourcing basic medicines from abroad to augment supply as unusual demand caused "temporary shortage" especially in Metro Manila, a stakeholder said Thursday.

There is unusual demand for branded flu products, cough and colds medicines and vitamins the past few days as Philippines saw a rapid rise in the number of COVID cases, driven by the new variant omicron.

"What we’re noticing is, this is a temporary shortage due to the surge in demand, maybe because people are a lot more vigilant now or a lot are really sick," Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines Vice President Jannette Jakosalem told ANC.

"As we speak we are already replenishing… in fact some of our members are airlifting medicines from other countries to augment supply in the Philippines," she added.

Most of these medicines are locally manufactured, therefore stocks are likely to get replenished 2 to 3 days upon receipt of orders from drug stores, Jakosalem said.

The Department of Industry earlier said there is no need to panic since goods are locally available and it's just a matter of replenishing stocks in shelves.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health said there was no shortage of paracetamol and similar drugs for flu and encouraged the public to try generic alternatives.

“The DOH would like to assure the public that while there is an observed increased demand for such products, there is no ongoing shortage in the Philippines," it said in a statement.