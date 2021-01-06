Phoenix gas stations now offer RFID reloading

Phoenix stations. Handout

MANILA - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc said Wednesday their gas stations are offering RFID reloading for motorists.

Reloading of Easytrip and Autosweep RFID stickers can be done through Phoenix's own bills payment platform possible, the company said.

"Through this, we hope to provide a safer and more convenient reloading option to our motorists who can now skip the long lines and delayed load crediting in other reloading stations,” Phoenix Petroleum President Henry Albert Fadullon said.

List of participating Phoenix stations can be viewed here.

Select Petron and Shell stations also offer RFID reloading and installation services.

Other alternatives for reloading RFID stickers are GCash and Paymaya, online banking partners such as BDO, BPI, Metrobank, UCPB, and other partners such as coins.ph, Smart Money, and Bayad Center.

Installations of RFID stickers are still available in all toll lanes until Jan. 11, the strict implementation of cashless payments in tollways to avoid spreading of coronavirus.