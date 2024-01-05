Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) hopes power may be restored in Panay Island on Friday, an official said.

"Well tentatively po, we are eyeing within the day, yung tinatawag nating ramp rate, pagtaas po ng kapasidad ay kakayanin naman po siguro within the day," DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said.

"Wala po tayong inuuna kundi maibalik muna ang serbisyo ng kuryente sa Panay Island. Kaya masusi po nating inaantabayayanan ng pagbabalik po into operation ng power plant po ng Palm Concepcion kasi 135MW po ito, hopefully within the day magkaroon na po siya ng full capacity in operation, ma-synchronize na po sa grid," he added.

"Sana po hindi na nga po abutin ng gabi," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

A power outage has affected provinces in Panay Island since Tuesday due to disturbances in the Panay grid.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said 972 schools in Western Visayas were affected by the power outage.

Of this number, 166 schools have resumed classes as of Friday noon, while 806 suspended classes, including 65 from Iloilo City.



Iloilo City Schools Superintendent Dr. Luz Delos Reyes said classes could not be conducted if rotational brownouts dragged on.

She admitted that making up for the missed classes for four consecutive days would be a challenge.



Teachers, however, will not be required to conduct makeup classes on weekends and catch-up lessons will be done only during regular class hours.

— With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News