MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno has been named as ‘Global Central Banker of the Year 2022’ by an international banking magazine owned by the Financial Times, the BSP said on Wednesday.

The Banker—an influential international monthly banking, finance, and business magazine—recognized Diokno as the best central banker in the world for his efforts to help stimulate economic recovery and growth for the Philippines amid the COVID-19 crisis, the BSP said.

“I am truly honored to be named The Banker’s Global Central Banker of the Year. This award recognizes the effort we at the BSP have put forth over this past year— amid extraordinary challenges,” Diokno said.

Diokno’s recognition as the best central banker in the world by The Banker is the first for the Philippines, the central bank added.

Besides the award from The Banker, Diokno is also the “Asia-Pacific Central Banker of the Year 2022."

“While the entire world has been affected by the pandemic, the BSP has implemented policy responses to enable the Philippines to adapt to new ways of working, doing business, and living. Looking ahead, alongside my colleagues at the BSP, I will continue to work toward a stronger, more technologically savvy, more inclusive, and more sustainable Philippine economy,” said Diokno.

The BSP has kept its benchmark rate at a record low 2 percent since November 2020, and said that monetary policy will remain accommodative to support economic recovery.

Other central banks meanwhile have raised rates as economic recovery accelerated and inflation began to rise.

