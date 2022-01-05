BIR shuts POGO, service provider in Makati for violation of tax code

MANILA - A Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) and its accredited service provider were suspended by the Bureau of Internal Revenue on Wednesday for failure to register under the agency.

Imperial Choice Limited and Aplus Accel Inc were shut down for failure of the former to register as required by the Tax Code and RA No. 11590 or the new POGO Law, BIR said in a statement.

In an operation of the task force POGO, Imperial's and Aplus' offices in Makati were closed.

“Their business operations will remain suspended and business establishments temporarily closed until the Bureau’s registration requirements and other pertinent tax regulations are complied with and the corresponding deficiency taxes and penalties are paid," BIR Deputy Commissioner for Operations Group Arnel SD. Guballa said.

"We urge POGOs and all other taxpayers to please comply with their obligations. We will continue to strictly enforce the tax laws and raise the much-needed revenues for the government especially during this pandemic,” Guballa added.

The tax body has been going after POGOs that have tax delinquencies.

Under amendments to the country's tax laws, which took effect on Dec. 3, 2021, non-registration of POGOs with the BIR is considered as fraudulent act.

