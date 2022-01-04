Mactan-Cebu airport sees easier travel for Europeans

Courtesy of GMCAC

Authorities manning the Mactan-Cebu International Airport are looking into connecting to more than 320 destinations across the globe with a maiden reciprocal flight from Turkey.

Turkish Airlines will now hold its Istanbul-Manila-Cebu and vice versa flights three times a week.

“This is MCIA’s first direct connection to Europe and strengthens our Middle Eastern connection even more. With this flight, we can help open more opportunities for the region, and enable it to accelerate recovery plans from Typhoon Odette and COVID-19,” GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation president Louie Ferrer said.

Turkish Airlines utilizes an Airbus A350-900 which could accommodate up to 350 passengers in a standard three-class configuration. It can go on a trip of up 18,000 kilometers non-stop.

“Despite the recent turn of events in Cebu, the launch of Turkish Airlines brings us hope as we look forward to the future and fast track our recovery efforts,” said Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority general manager and CEO Julius Neri.

Its maiden flight earlier left Istanbul Airport (IST) at 9:15 p.m. (GMT+3) and arrived at the Ninoy International Airport (NAIA) at 1:30 p.m. (GMT+8), then it departed from Manila at 3:05 p.m. and arrived at the MCIA at 4:25 p.m on Tuesday.

— Report from Annie Perez

