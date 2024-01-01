File Photo

MANILA - Spam and scam messages related to banks received by Globe Telecom users have dropped by 85 percent, the company reported, in what it claims to be a result of its collaboration efforts with various institutions.

Over 7 million bank-related spam and scam messages were blocked from January to September, Globe said, lower than 49.3 million in 2022.

Globe said it collaborated with the Bankers Association of the Philippines and created alignments to prevent and investigate fraud.

“Our partnerships with various banks and financial institutions, aimed at enhancing fraud detection and prevention have been highly effective, as evidenced by the steep decline in blocked spam and scam SMS related to banks. This progress underscores the impact of our joint initiatives in safeguarding consumers against financial fraud,” Anton Bonifacio, Globe’s chief information security officer, said.

The telecommunications company added that it invested around US$20 million to scale up its spam and scam detention through a "round-the-clock" Security Operations Center.

"Despite current limitations, we are doing our best to protect our customers, leveraging the latest technology and partnerships with other stakeholders to combat fraud. The fight against fraud needs everyone’s support as it affects us all, and we look forward to working with the government more closely to strengthen our campaign," Bonifacio said.