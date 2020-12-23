One smile can go a long way

The Bicol Region is one of the provinces that was hit by powerful typhoons this year - leaving crops, houses, and infrastructures destroyed. It also faces danger brought by two active volcanoes, the Bulusan and Mayon.



Travelers and tourists love to visit Bicol because of its picturesque landscapes. It is also one of the culinary centers in Luzon as it produces one of the most flavorful cuisines in the country. Bicolano people love spicy dishes – laing and Bicol express are some of the dishes you should not miss when visiting the province.



Despite all the challenges and hardships, you can still see Bicolanos smiling.



Shawarma Shack, a food brand owned by Walther Uzi Buenavista and home of buy 1 take 1 shawarma, realizes the importance of keeping that signature Bicolano smile alive during the wrath of Typhoon Rolly, Siony, and Ulysses - three of the strongest typhoons that hit the region this 2020 - where Typhoon Ulysses ripped apart buildings, schools, and houses. The Malinao river overflowed which resulted in flooding.







The company deployed their rescue teams to provide necessities to hundreds of families affected by these typhoons. They went to several evacuation centers to distribute care packages, relief goods, and water.



Through the support of Malinao Mayor Lenybelle Santos, the Shawarma Shack team was able to visit several puroks in the barangays.





Distribution efforts took place next to the Malinao river. Shawarma Shack's care pack and basic kits given to every family contains bottles of fresh and clean drinking water, rice, noodles, and canned goods.



No matter what challenges and hardships come our way, just like the Bicolanos, we should not let our smiles fade and remember that there will always be brighter days.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.