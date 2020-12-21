Gift ideas for the special person in your life

Hard as it may be to believe, but Christmas is only a few days away.

After everything that you have been through this year, it is only right to take this time to rest and be with your loved ones. Be sure to prepare gifts to show appreciation to the people who helped you through the year while also getting a gift especially for yourself.

Knowing that people would want to give something special either to their loved ones or to themselves this season, tech company Huawei is sharing holiday tech deals that have something for everyone.

From smartphones to smart devices, Huawei has made its deals special this season because the company knows that 2020 has been quite a year.

If your loved ones love to listen to music, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro is an ideal gift choice. It has an active noise cancellation feature and an ear design that is built for comfort.

This holiday, every purchase of this product also comes with an entertainment gift box for P7,999.



Next in its promo deals is the Huawei MatePad T8.

The MatePad T8 can be used by kids as it has educational tools specifically for them with parental controls in place. It also features an enhanced eye comfort mode to help protect kids' eyes from blue light.

Every purchase of this product is P5,990 and comes with a Moon Night Light freebie that will add a glow to any child's room.



For everyone working from home or having their online classes, the brand offers the Huawei MateBook D Series.

Experience Huawei MateBook D14's Ultra-slim design and smart features tailored to young consumers. This MateBook can help everyone from work and entertainment to gaming and creative pursuits. It has a full view display and a fingerprint power button. Meanwhile, the MateBook D15 is designed to improve user experience as it has a multi-screen collaboration feature that enables a smartphone to gain access to the MateBook. It also gives a full view display and uni-metal body design.

The MateBook D14 with prices starting at P39,9990 comes with an Entertainment Giftbox as a freebie, same with the MateBook D15 worth P37,990 that comes with free Bluetooth Speakers .

To keep in touch and stay connected with your loved ones, there are also promo deals for the Huawei Nova Series.

People love capturing different moments, be it happy or sad, and the Nova 7i features a quad camera that can produce sharp and detailed photos that captures even the smallest details. This smartphone features a 48MP quad al cameras with handheld super night mode. It has four cameras with different lens and sensor. The Huawei Nova 7i is priced at P12,999. As a bonus, Huawei is also giving away a Moon Night Light with every purchase.

Still in the Nova Series, Huawei is bundling every purchase of the Nova 7SE and Nova 7 with a Christmas Premium Gift Box. Prices for this promo starts at 17,999.

The Nova 7SE offers a fun way to express your creativity because of its dual-view video mode feature and beautifully textured 3D glass surface. The camera offers a 64MP high-resolution al-five camera for best photos and videos. While the Nova 7 is a special gift for anyone that loves thin and light gadgets as this smartphone weighs around 180 grams and is 7.96 mm thin, all without compromising performance and user experience. Same with the 7SE it also features a 64MP al quad camera but has a hybrid zoom that lets you capture clear images in more scenarios. And for your selfie experience, a 32MP front camera awaits you.

If you or a friend have an active lifestyle, the GT 2 Pro watch is the right gift. It has different features like heart rate monitoring, sleep quality, and stress monitoring. You will also be delighted to know that this premium smartwatch has a two-week battery life. It also has 100+ workout modes that you can use and switch anytime you like.

Another option would be the Huawei WatchFit. It has different features like heart monitoring, sleep stage tracking, stress level monitoring, and female menstrual cycle management. It features 12 quick workout animation with 96 workout modes, and has 10 days battery life.

The GT 2 Pro watch is P11,999 and comes with an entertainment gift box while the Huawei WatchFit is P4,999 and comes with a Moon Night Lamp this season.

These smart devices are made to give consumers and users convenience and ease of using technology because of its updated smart features. This makes them a great gift to consider giving yourself or a loved one.

Lastly, make this season memorable not only with specially curated gifts, but with meaningful time spent together.

To learn more about Huawei products, visit its online store here or the Huawei Community.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.