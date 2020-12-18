BRIA Homes sees Philippine property sales to peak next year

Amidst the current health situation the world is facing, the local property sector is thriving. As 2020 comes to an end, residential property sales are showing good outcome. Homebuilders are confident that this will continue until 2021 - as the economy slowly reopens.

The low interest rates, low inflation rates, and relatively stable land prices are the factors for the positive trend in the housing industry.

Red Rosales, president of BRIA Homes, a housing development in the Philippines, concurred. "Supply and demand curves for housing are at healthy levels, with an increase in investment demands from cities outside of Metro Manila," he said. "Filipinos have become increasingly appreciative of the fact that properties are real and tangible assets. Thus, apart from wanting to fulfill their dream of owning a home, they now look at property as smart investments for the long term."

One thing that the current health situation taught Filipinos is the importance of knowing priorities. The work-from-home and online learning set-ups made Filipinos focus more on how their families can have a safe, secure, and comfortable lives moving forward.

With this, BRIA Homes offers condominium units and house-and-lot packages located in communities where residents' health and well-being are one of the priorities.

While everyone is still second guessing about going out, BRIA homeowners do not need to leave their premises to unwind and relax. The properties feature recreational facilities like multi-purpose halls, covered basketball courts, eco-friendly spaces, and kiddie playgrounds. There are also 24/7 security, perimeter fences, guarded entrances and exits, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The property management teams are also within reach if they are needed.

With all these features, the housing developer continues to provide homes to Filipinos in more than 50 BRIA communities nationwide, and with different projects to look out for in 2021.

"We encourage Filipinos seeking budget-friendly and well-designed homes to invest in a BRIA condominium or house and lot while real estate prices remain stable and steady," Rosales said.

One of its housing options include 24 square (sq) meter (m) condominium units for those who are still starting their career. For families, there is Elena, with 22 sqm house and lot. Alecza with 36 sqm, and Bettina with 44 sqm.

"This year's quarantine protocols have shown BRIA homeowners that having access to retail establishments such as groceries, wet markets, and convenience stores is more important than ever," Rosales pointed out. "Proximity to hospitals, churches, schools, and major roads and highways is downright essential, too."

Strict health and sanitation protocols and government-mandated guidelines are also in place to have a safe community.

Prospective homebuyers looking for investment or home may view BRIA properties through 360 virtual tours at its official website. Interested buyers may also message its official Facebook page or reserve a property through BRIA's online reservation page.

Rent-to-own option or Pag-IBIG housing loans or bank loans are also available.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

To know more, visit their website at https://www.bria.com.ph/, like and follow "Bria Homes, Inc." on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp, or call 0966-277-5944.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.