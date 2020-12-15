The reality of hunger in the Philippines

Hunger is defined by Merriam-Webster as ''a craving or urgent need for food or a specific nutrient'' or ''an uneasy sensation occasioned by the lack of food.''

Saying that you are hungry is a common thing to say in conversation, especially during meal times, but have you ever truly felt real hunger?

The reality is that millions of people across the globe are experiencing a true need for food, not because they are having a hard time picking what to eat or food delivery is taking too long. People are going hungry for a lack of anything to eat.

In the Philippines, hunger is something that many Filipinos under the poverty line are facing daily. According to the 2018 Full Year Official Poverty Statistics of the Philippine Statistics Authority, it is estimated that 16.7 percent of the population are not making enough money to meet their basic food and non-food needs. That translates to about 17.7 million Filipinos living in poverty, and possibly experiencing hunger, in 2018.

When the current health situations started and work was suspended, it comes as no surprise that more people are experiencing real hunger. The September 17-20, 2020 Social Weather Stations survey showed that the proportion of families experiencing involuntary hunger or hunger due to lack of food to eat, at least once in the past three months, reached a new record-high of 30.7%. That is an estimated 7.6 million households going hungry.

All these figures have not even factored in the people affected by the series of typhoons within the last few months that caused major damages to properties and livelihoods.

It is the sad reality of hunger, but all hope is not lost because both the private and public sectors are doing everything they can to help those in need.

On the government front, the inter-agency Task Force Zero Hunger, led by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, has launched a movement called Pilipinas Kontra Gutom. This multi-sectoral movement aims to address the root of involuntary hunger and eventually eradicate hunger in the Philippines. Under this movement, the organization is seeking to provide sustainable solutions to improve food security and accessibility and provide immediate assistance to calamity-stricken communities. Pilipinas Kontra Gutom also invites everyone to help in whatever way they can, because only when everyone is working together can hunger be vanquished from the land.

In support of this movement by the government, a group of food companies decided to band together to also help alleviate hunger – starting from Noche Buena.

Unilever Philippines, RFM Corporation, Dole Philippines, and Century Pacific Food, Inc., together with Lazada and international hunger relief organization Rise Against Hunger Philippines, collaborated to launch the initiative Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat.

Brand Aid is considered as the first collaboration of the biggest food companies in the Philippines. The brands have pooled their resources and reached out to media and agency partners as well as local music artists and celebrities to bring Noche Buena to every Filipino home in need.

Brand Aid's campaign has been extended past December 8, 2020 in order to help more families have the Christmas celebration they deserve. Anyone can help bring happiness to more Filipino families by sponsoring a Noche Buena Kit for P300.

The group also welcomes all forms of donations as it will better help them provide aid to those in need. Even P100 will go a long way to help the advocacy and lessen the number of families going hungry during Christmas.



This season of love, let the spirit of compassion inspire you to extend a helping hand to your fellow countryman and address the glaring reality of hunger in the country.

With everybody pitching in, it is a possibility that no Filipino family will ever have to go hungry again.

To know more about Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat and how you can donate, visit this link or search for Brand Aid on the Lazada app.

