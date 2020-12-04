This housing developer demonstrates resiliency amid challenges

As we enter the last month of 2020, it is time to look back at the hurdles that our country and people continue to overcome. Few days after we welcomed 2020, the Taal Volcano eruption happened. The world is still experiencing a health situation. And a series of typhoons brought damage to most parts of the country.

Despite the challenges that caused troubles and interruptions in businesses and industries, it is still fulfilling to note that there are sectors that have found their way back, and a few finding opportunities in these trying times.

One of which is the Philippine real estate industry. There are reports stating that homebuilders who have adjusted to marketing innovations have remained relatively stable. Industry resilience is also credited to low interest rates and the Filipino's pursuit of their dream home. This means that people are secured in these residential properties.

It is also reported that there is a shortfall in housing that needs to be addressed. This is why BRIA Homes, a housing developer in the Philippines, stays on its track in offering house-and-lot options to Filipinos looking for an investment and a home.

There are different things that prospective homebuyers consider when looking for a house especially now that we are living in the new normal.

Firstly, properties and residential units that offer security and stability prioritizing the community's safety, and where residents can find comfort and convenience in their everyday life.

Red Rosales, President of BRIA Homes said that the company has always been about empowering Filipinos to own and reside in a place where they find comfort and safety. "This singular vision of BRIA, however, assumed greater significance as we adapted to the new normal," he said. "Property seekers now gravitate towards residential projects where the family's long-term health and security are prioritized in the light of other health crises that might come."

The current health situation made BRIA Homes adhere to health protocols mandated by the government; and still continues to do so in all its communities.

For everyone's convenience, the housing developer deployed its Customer Relations Management (CRM) team to answer inquiries. Residents and homeowners can also seek digital resolutions to its property management team for concerns. They have migrated to all-digital services as well - to provide reliable Internet connections to its homeowners.

Prospective homebuyers can join its 360 virtual tours, to have a glimpse of its units and properties, via BRIA's official website, which features open-house events, live-selling, and online payments. BRIA online reservation page is accessible for future residents who want to reserve a property.

Rent-to-own option and flexible payment modes such as Pag-IBIG housing loans or bank home loans are also made available.

With projects and developments set to launch in 2021, BRIA Homes stays true to its commitment of bringing house-and-lot packages and condominium units closer to Filipino families.

"We will continue to improve our services in order to cater to the varying and evolving needs of present and future BRIA residents. We are always excited to learn and adapt, if it means we are fulfilling our promise of bringing good-quality homes closer to ordinary Filipino families," Rosales said.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

To know more, visit their website like and follow "Bria Homes, Inc." on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp, or call 0966-277-5944.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.