What you need to unlearn about Almoranas

Most people think that almoranas is an embarrassing subject to be discussed in public. In reality, almoranas is nothing to be ashamed of because it is a common medical condition that needs to be treated right away.

Almoranas happens when there is increased pressure in the veins that weakens the muscles and connective tissues in the hemorrhoids, which then causes swelling in the lower part of the rectum and anus 1 .

Many people are embarrassed to talk about almoranas and those who do sometimes fall into some pre-conceived notions. What are your misconceptions about almoranas? Read on because some of them may be in our list:



It is caused by eating spicy food

Many people think that spicy food is the cause of the swelling, but this is not the case. Spicy food does not affect the veins in the rectal area, but one has to avoid it if he is already suffering from hemorrhoidal problems 2 . Apart from spicy food, people who have almoranas also have to avoid food that lack fiber. These food can cause constipation, which leads to the development of almoranas. These items can cause strain in the bowel movement 3 .

Sitting on cold surfaces triggers it

The temperature of a surface where one sits does not cause hemorrhoidal problems. However, sitting for a long period in the same position can cause strain in the rectum 4 . In fact, a cold compress may help reduce the swelling.

Only the elderly can get them

While a person's connective tissue in the anus and rectum weakens over the years, this does not mean that only old people are prone to hemorrhoidal problems. Anyone at any age can develop almoranas. Any pressure on the anus can cause the veins to swell. Anyone can experience this especially people with constipation or diarrhea 5 .

There is no treatment available

Perhaps, this is one of the biggest misconceptions around. There are treatments available to manage the symptoms caused by almoranas, including bleeding and pain. No one has to suffer from almoranas without a fight.

Diosmin+Hesperidin (Daflon® 1000) MPFF is an Anti-Almoranas Brand 6 . It is a venotonic, which means that it targets the swollen veins and increases venous tone. It is also a vasculoprotector, which means that it increases resistance in small blood vessels 7 . Daflon® 1000 is used to treat functional symptoms related to acute hemorrhoidal attacks such as rectal pain, bleeding, and itching 8 .

Daflon® 1000 can go to the root of the problem because of its unique Anti-Almoranas Micronized Flavonoid Formulation. It is made up of micronized granules that can penetrate the swollen vein itself, bringing back the normal blood flow in the veins to restore its function 9 .

Daflon® 1000 can be purchased directly over the counter of any leading drugstores nationwide. For best results, patients are encouraged to consult with their doctors to discuss the treatment plan and expected outcome.

To find a doctor near you, you may log on to www.daflon.ph and access the ''Find a Doctor'' feature that can help you connect with healthcare professionals who can treat the venous disease.

For more information on almoranas, visit Daflon® 1000's Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.