Find greater value in property investment

The way of living has greatly changed ever since the current health situation started. As 2020 slowly comes to an end, there is still no concrete relief in sight. This global health situation not only threatens everyone's physical and emotional well-being, but also jobs and livelihood—and, consequently, long-term survival.

One thing has become evident: it is not enough to live a comfortable life. Securing the future has become more crucial than ever.

For many Filipinos, long-term security begins with acquiring their own homes, dwellings that provide everything that their families need—well-designed spaces for learning and work, access to transportation, proximity to essential locations, and recreational options, among others.

"Every Filipino dreams of owning a home," BRIA Homes president Red Rosales said. "Because of the uncertainties engendered by the pandemic, purchasing a superior-quality home that will last through the years remains a hardworking Filipino's biggest aspiration."

"BRIA takes this to heart by offering Filipinos modern, well-built, and affordable house-and-lot packages located in safe and secure communities. This will afford them a greater sense of security and comfort because they know that properties are real and tangible assets that increase in value over time," he added.

When Investing in a property, one should not only look at the physical aspect, they should also consider the services that the developer offers and check if it is attuned to the requirements of the current times.

BRIA Homes, one of the leading property developers in the country, has a Customer Relations Management (CRM) team that is accessible 24/7 via their online platforms. They also offer digital resolutions for their various property-related concerns through its Enhanced Property Management group .

Future residents, on the other hand, can expect maintenance services for their units in the ensuing years. With BRIA's construction and engineering teams, dwellings are not only made of high-quality materials—they are also designed for the long-term.



The communities also have 24-hour CCTV coverage, guarded entrances and exits, and perimeter fences. They also enforce government-mandated protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, regular sanitation of community areas, and frequent hand-washing for BRIA residents and staff.

Aspiring homeowners can take advantage of the developer's flexible payment schemes such as Pag-IBIG housing loans and bank financing. Bills and amortization payments may be transacted online. And all BRIA communities have provisions for reliable Internet connections—considered a basic necessity in the new normal.

Another viable option for investors is property rental. Family members that need to commute or drive to work will appreciate BRIA's access to public transport in major roads and highways. It also close to retail centers, schools, hospitals, and churches.

Aside from those, all communities have "Sentro" – an eco-friendly space with solar lights, multi-purpose halls, covered basketball courts, community center, and children's playgrounds.

"We welcome all Filipinos, aspiring homeowners and property investors alike, to the BRIA family with confidence and enthusiasm," Rosales said. "As a leader in housing development, BRIA has built over 50 communities in progressive towns and cities all over the country, with more projects in the pipeline. Soon, more Filipinos will ensure a solid future for their families and live safe and secure lives through BRIA Homes."



BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

To know more, visit their website at www.bria.com.ph, like and follow "Bria Homes, Inc." on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp, or call 0966-277-5944.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.