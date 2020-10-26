vivo V20 series: Innovative, stylish smartphones

During the digital launch held last October 23, 2020, vivo introduced the latest addition to the V series family that takes thinness to a whole new level.

The vivo design team sought inspiration in everyday items and from nature to come up with a design that challenges the definition of "thin smartphone."

At 7.38mm in thinness, the V20 – one of the three models in the new V20 series – is currently the thinnest mobile phone and weighs only 171g.

Serving as a symbol of expression for its users—as well as offering vivo's latest technological advancements—the V20 Pro sits at 7.39mm and 170g, making it the current thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone in the market.

Within the slim design of the V20 series lies the smartphone's latest mobile photography innovation – the 44MP Eye Autofocus Dual front camera and 64MP back camera.

In its bid to take "sleek" to a whole new level, vivo developed the Dual Tone Step design to enhance a sense of depth and order while maintaining the slimness of the V series smartphones, therefore effectively eliminating protruding cameras.

The upper level contains the main cameras set in black, while the lower level is a decorative ring and has the same tone as the battery cover's color palette. The design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The smartphone designers also made to capture the joy of humanity into the color palette of the V20 series. The V20 Pro and V20 carry the humanistic delight found in music and the gradients of the sky and were aptly named after the unique hues that create beautiful color symphonies which celebrate the beauty of nature: Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata.

"Midnight Jazz" is a signature color that takes inspiration from the deep tones of jazz music. When used in a bright environment, the transition between silver and black harmonizes together. This color exudes confidence, an embodiment of the youth today.

While "Sunset Melody" captures the bursts of colors just as the sun hits the sea, bringing the azure blue to life – where the hues of violet and blue meld together.

Lastly, the "Moonlight Sonata" reflects the colors of the bright moon on a clear night.

The V20 Pro and V20 have a AG Matte Glass finish, which adds a touch of luxury to the aesthetic and provides comfortable hold. A chemical etching further refines the surface to help give resistance to scratches. It also has AF coating to protect the phone from fingerprint smears.

The V20 series' thinness and light weight, coupled with a unique color palette, reflects vivo's conscious design choices to help users experience an expressive lifestyle with technology.

The smartphone was crafted to give users a lightweight hold, as exemplified by the V20 Pro's 7.39mm and the V20’s 7.38mm thinness

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.