BRIA Homes ensures safety of residents

With the current health situation in the world, one of the necessary changes everyone needs to do is to slowly transition to the digital landscape. For most Filipino individuals and families, the home has become their primary place for work, learning, and respite. While this is a "new set-up" for most people, it has become more important to have a safe haven to settle in.

In light of this, BRIA Homes assures its homeowners that all of their concerns can be addressed in the comforts of their houses.

For instance, BRIA communities feature good Internet connections and 24/7 online Customer Relations Management (CRM.) They also offer online payments and other transactions where housing-related concerns can be accessed.

"With the world constantly facing challenges wrought by a global health crisis, we want BRIA Homes to be a safe space for Filipinos. This is why we strive to offer services that we feel would serve this goal," President of BRIA Homes Red Rosales said.

To this day, BRIA Homes keeps its residents' welfare in mind as it enforces strict health measures and government-mandated protocols in all its communities. As part of their enhanced property management, regular sanitation is done in all common areas; social distancing is observed at all times; and frequent handwashing is promoted among homeowners and staff.

As the country slowly adjust to the new normal, BRIA makes sure that its residents continue to experience worry-free living in their communities as they enhance the management of its properties. Security is ensured by 24-hour CCTV coverage, guarded entrances and exits, and perimeter fences. With stringent health measures in place, residents of BRIA communities may enjoy their recreational facilities such as multi-purpose halls, basketball courts, and eco-friendly spaces.



For those who are looking for a new property , it is now possible to own a BRIA property without heading to their office or actual sites. Prospective homeowners can check out BRIA Homes' digital open-house events, live-selling, and even virtual tours of its project areas. Online reservations are also available.

The virtual tours will allow clients to view BRIA's modern homes. There is a wide-range of models to choose from—Elena, a 22-square-meter unit on a 36-square-meter lot; Bettina, a 44-square-meter unit on a 36-square-meter lot; and Alecza, a 360-square-meter unit on an 81-square-meter lot. Units in BRIA include dining and kitchen areas, a living room, a toilet and bath, a provision for service area, and one to three bedrooms.

While their house-and-lot packages provide room for expansion for growing families, there are homeowners whose lifestyles require compact and comfortable spaces — BRIA Condo has a 24-square-meter studio units on the block.

BRIA Homes is located close to schools, hospitals, churches, and commercial establishments. For the convenience of commuters and motorists among homeowners, residents have access to major roads and highways. They also offer low down payments and rent-to-own scheme to aspiring homeowners.

With more than 50 projects across towns and cities nationwide, BRIA Homes has made it possible for Filipinos to live in well-designed homes and secure communities through its effective formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino.

"Consistent with our vision of making sure that ordinary Filipinos can live happy and comfortable lives, we want to assure our residents and future homeowners that BRIA Homes will always be here to take care of them," Rosales said.

To know more, visit their website at www.bria.com.ph

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

