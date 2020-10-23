BRIA Homes completes construction of five properties

Undeterred by the challenges posed by the current health situation, the Philippine property market continues to see an uptick in residential real estate sales.

This trend encourages one of the leading property developers in the country - BRIA Homes, to keep moving forward with its projects in several towns and cities in the Philippines. With Metro Manila becoming increasingly congested, BRIA notes that there is a significant demand for residential properties in provinces.

The construction of five developments in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were already completed - giving interested homeowners access to affordable yet stylish dwellings.

One of these is BRIA Calamba in Barangay Bañadero, Calamba, Laguna. Prospective homeowners will appreciate the 22-hectare development which has access to schools such as Calamba City College and Bañadero National High School; commercial establishments like SM Calamba and Puregold; and hospitals, like Calamba Medical Center and Calamba Doctors Hospital.

It also offers residents an array of recreational and security amenities such as a multi-purpose hall, covered basketball court, jogging path, guarded entrances and exits, and perimeter fence. House-and-lot options include modern townhouses: Angeli and Bettina.

BRIA Calamba is accessible via SLEX, and is near major roads such as San Juan and JP Rizal.

Another completed development is BRIA General Trias, located in Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite. This residential community is close to schools like Lyceum General Trias and Cavite State University; medical institutions like La Salle Medical Center and General Trias Medical Center, and major roads and highways.

Amenities in this development include a covered basketball court, parks and playgrounds, and a jogging path. For house-and-lot options, Cavite property seekers can choose between Alecza Duplex and Bettina.

Another option for aspiring homeowners in Cavite is BRIA Trece Martires, which is located in Kalye Vicedo, Brgy. Inocencio in Trece Martires, and is accessible via Governor's Drive and CAVITEX.

BRIA Trece Martires features four different house-and-lot models—Elena, Alecza, Alecza Duplex, and Bettina. For recreation, individuals and families in this development can use the multi-purpose covered court.

Meanwhile, Filipinos seeking to invest in properties in Western Visayas and Mindanao, BRIA has completed the construction of their properties in General Santos, South Cotabato, Dumaguete, and Negros Oriental.

BRIA General Santos, which is located in Barangay San Isidro, General Santos City, is close to the city center and key establishments such as Notre Dame of Sienna, Mindanao State University High School, General Santos Doctors Hospital, SM City General Santos, and Gaisano Mall of GenSan.

This development has a multi-purpose hall, landscaped park, playground, and space for future commercial establishments just outside the subdivision. Potential buyers can look into BRIA General Santos' home models such as the Elena, Alecza, and Bettina homes.

While BRIA Dumaguete is located in Upper Cantil-e, Dumaguete City. This five-hectare residential subdivision has approximately 1,200 housing units, and features amenities such as a basketball court, a playground and a park, a multi-purpose hall, and shuttle service.

Accessible via Bacong-Valencia Road, this development is near institutions such as Silliman University and Negros Oriental State University and commercial establishments such as Robinsons Dumaguete and Ever Mall Shopping Center. BRIA Dumaguete features the house model Airene.



BRIA's goal from the outset is to provide modern and affordable houses to Filipinos all over the country, which it continues to fulfill with the help of its formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino.

For prospective buyers who wish to check BRIA Homes' communities anywhere in the country, the company offers virtual trips and virtual open house events—activities they can do from the comforts of their own homes. Online reservations and online payments are also available for the safety and convenience of its residents.

