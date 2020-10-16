Jollibee is bringing joy online with its 3D ad for their new app

With the launch of the Jollibee app, the fast food giant aims to make the internet a more joyful place and spread joy online, providing added convenience for people to get their favorite meals in a few easy clicks.

The internet just got more joyful with the all-new Jollibee App

To mark the launch of the app, a 3D animated and computer game-inspired digital ad that showcases how the internet can bring smiles to everyone by simply sharing the joy of their go-to Jollibee meals was released.

Do not let bad vibes keep you down! Find Joy online with the exciting features of the all-new Jollibee App.

McCann Worldgroup Philippines, Jollibee's long-time partner agency, worked with world-class director Juan Delcan in collaboration with international animation facility, LANCZOS TV, and pioneering local production house, Provill to bring the creative idea to life.

"We feel that this is a most opportune time to come out with a campaign that underscores what Jollibee has always been about – a bringer of Joy. The film aims to inspire people to find joy amidst the darkness, the hardships and difficulties," shared Mitzie Lim-Nacianceno, Associate Managing Partner of McCann Worldgroup Philippines. "Indeed, joy can be found even in the simplest of things. In this case, we hope to be able to spread a little more joy and positivity with the launch of the new Jollibee App that allows customers to order their Jollibee favorites faster and more conveniently."

Wherever you are, Joy can always be found, especially with your Jollibee favorites!

"Our thrust has always been about pushing for innovation and creative imagination, giving our customers a joyful experience, whether through our food or through the ads we produce. I am proud of the Jollibee App ad as it is our first fully animated ad and it also features an original track composed especially for the campaign," said Francis E. Flores, Jollibee Foods Corporation Philippines Country Business Group and concurrent PH Marketing Head. "With our customers' needs always in mind, we hope that this ad and the Jollibee App itself sends a message of joy, inspiration, and encouragement to everyone during these challenging times where delivery and online services have become a necessity."

Joy, delivered

The new Jollibee App features a user-friendly design and interface, and keeps customers notified about the fast-food giant's new, exciting offers and promos exclusive to app users.

With your best-loved Jollibee meals, Joy is always within your hands

After downloading the app and creating an account, users can easily access Jollibee's full menu and use the customization function to add toppings or ingredients to their liking, such as additional dressing or cheese to Yumburgers or extra sauce for Jolly Spaghetti. Customers can also save their addresses and favorite meals for easy and convenient re-orders.

Another feature of the Jollibee App is scheduled deliveries. Ideal for those working on a hectic daily routine, users can place their orders in advance and choose the date and time of the delivery.

To know which branch is nearest your location, the app's store locator feature comes in handy as you can easily search for Jollibee stores. It can also identify the available services of a particular branch; if it is available for delivery, drive-thru, take out, or even 24 hours.

Aside from the different capabilities of the app, it also offers multiple payment options. Users can pay in cash upon delivery, or do online payments via debit/credit card, or PesoPay portal. Senior Citizens and PWDs can also avail of the regular discounts when they order through the app.

Delcan is a Spanish native who now lives and works between Los Angeles and New York, and has done live-action and animated projects for American Express, Samsung, and Estee Lauder, among others. His works have also been honored by The London International Advertising, British Design & Art Direction Award, and The Museum of Modern Art.

Joy is now at the tip of your fingers! Download the all-new Jollibee App! Available on the App Store and Google Play.

See how Jollibee is #BringingJoyOnline through the cool and vibrant Jollibee App digital video, available on the brand’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. Get your favorite Jollibee treats delivered to you safely and conveniently via the Jollibee App, available on Android and iOS.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.