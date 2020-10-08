vivo Y20i packs powerful gaming performance

With just a few days after vivo officially announced that they are accepting pre-orders for their latest smartphone – Y20i – the company has already recorded a total of 30,000 units sold.

The lastest offering of vivo is a stylish, lightweight phone with heavyweight gaming performance and industry-standard specs – for the price of P7,499.

The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor that optimizes the smartphone's 4GB RAM + up to 256GB ROM and enables a lag-free and powerful gaming performance. This is more than enough for games like Call of Duty Mobile and Mobile Legends which have specific software demands to ensure smooth gaming.

The vivo Y20i's performance is further enhanced by its Ultra Game mode which allows users to customize and improve their gaming experience. With the innovative game mode, users can filter notifications depending on the game they are playing and enable E-sports mode which shuts off unnecessary notifications, efficiently manages the system resources, balances phone temperature and game performance, and reduces accidental touches to the control area in the notification bar.

Add all that to the smartphone's 6.51-inch, 20:9 aspect ratio Halo FullView Display that allows gamers to see every detail and color they need.

Aside from those, it also has an eye protection mode which filters out blue light to prevent eye-strain during long gaming sessions and a reverse charging function should there be a need to conveniently power-up other devices as well.

All these are powered by a 5000mAh battery which allows users to maximize the gaming performance and capability all-day.

Even with loaded gaming specs and features, the latest addition to vivo's Y-series is designed to be compact, light, and thin with a thickness of only 8.44m. It is available in stylish Dawn White and Nebula Blue color options.

Get more power and style today with the vivo Y20i, available through the official vivo Shopee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, and multi-brand stores nationwide. To learn more, visit vivoglobal.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.