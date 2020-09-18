Beginners guide to be the best plantita or plantito in the metro

Every day is a good day to start practicing a sustainable lifestyle; and a passion project like starting your own mini garden can be one step towards it. Plantitas and plantitos are becoming a popular term these days, with Filipinos on the lookout for new gardening tips and succulent vendors. It may have very well started as just an aesthetic for some, but subconsciously, in the manner of doing so, this eco-friendly pastime factors in on a bigger, greener advocacy.

So, if you are one of those who are interested in green living, here are some ways how you can start your plant project today.

Start with succulents and cacti

To many, taking care of succulents and cacti is the introduction to becoming a plantita or plantito. That is because it is easy to take care of, needing only minimum watering and maintenance, affordable, and does not take up plenty of space. They also make for a cute addition to any windowsill or work desk. Not to mention the said benefits of having one in the room, such as purifying the air and improving humidity. If you are interested to start a plant project, getting a succulent or cactus may be a good first step.

Harvest some microgreens

Apart from its aesthetics and air improving qualities, another benefit to growing plants at home is having your own food. If you have no experience in growing vegetables, microgreens might just be the solution for you.

Microgreens are essentially the first 7 to 10 days of a plant from the seed. They are small, immature versions of vegetables, known to be packed with flavor and nutrients. The idea is to grow several vegetable seeds and harvest them before they grow too big. There are shops locally selling microgreen kits where you can grow arugula, pak choi, kale, mizuna, alfalfa, and more. They add an extra boost of flavor, nutrients, and accent to any dish. This is a good start for people who want to grow their own food, but do not have the time and space for a garden.

Go for vertical gardening

Another trend that beginners can get into is vertical gardening. This is ideal for people who have limited space as you only need a wall, a ledge in a balcony, or even a small part of the rooftop, and you can already grow a vertical garden. Edible plants, individually-potted herbs like basil, chives, cilantro, dill, and mint, as well as garden vegetables such as peas, squash, tomatoes, and pole beans, are good for this type of set up.

Some have been taking it a step further in the green direction by using whatever plastic waste they have at home, like soda or water bottles, and using it as pots for their vegetables.

Having a plant project is not the only way you can start living more eco-friendly. There are plenty of green movements popping up in the Philippines, as more and more people are becoming conscious of their environmental impact.

With green movements like these, it is becoming easier for people to start practicing a more sustainable lifestyle. And with the extra time at home, you can start a new hobby such as taking care of plants and growing your own food. Just remember, you do not have to start big, small changes can already lead to a big difference.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.