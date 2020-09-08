Lazada's 9.9 Big Brands Sale features exclusive deals

Retail therapy is usually perceived as expensive and sometimes unnecessary. But if there is an opportunity to get the most out of your hard-earned money, then it can be rewarding and worthwhile.

Lazada, one of the leading eCommerce platforms in the country, will be having its famed 9.9 online sale on September 9. Expect up to 90% off on authentic products from different brands featured in LazMall and enjoy free shipping.

"As 9.9 kicks off our yearend shopping festival in Philippines, this year, we are going the extra mile to amp up this celebration of LazMall's second anniversary. We are tapping fresh faces to join our roster of ambassadors and are producing a virtual concert for Filipinos to enjoy. In addition, we have guaranteed that Filipinos can grab 100% legit must-haves from LazMall or get twice their money back, and we are offering customers up to 90% off on Lazada's biggest brands with our 9.9 Big Brands Sale," said Carlos Barrera, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Philippines.

Here is a rundown of what to expect at Lazada's 9.9 Big Brands Sale:

9.9 TVC with its newest Lazada ambassador

Launched on August 31, Lazada Philippines' 9.9 Big Brands Sale commercial features YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh, TV and radio host Sam YG, and the newest Lazada ambassador: actress-turned-vlogger Kathryn Bernardo, as they shop and bag the deals they love.

The video also brings to life the idea that when you open the Lazada app, it gives you the same experience as shopping in a physical store or in the mall, with authentic and legit products being sold on LazMall.

Latest brands to watch out for

With over 4,000 local and international brands to choose from on LazMall, customers can purchase quality products from favorite brands at a discounted price.

For those looking to stock up on beauty supplies, check out Innisfree.

For fresh wardrobe options, visit Parfois for bags, accessories, and more.

Great deals and massive discounts are also expected from Sony, Instax, and LG.

And for home upgrades like durable containers, there are deals from Tupperware and Lock & Lock Philippines.

For mommies, diapers will be on sale at Rascal & Friends.

Partner Promotions

Aside from different deals and discounts, Lazada also has a number of partner promotions to keep customers' spending at bay:

• Apply for a Unionbank Lazada Credit Card and enjoy free vouchers monthly

• Get 12% off when you shop using BDO Mastercard

• Enjoy free shipping with Mastercard

• Get up to P2,500 off when you shop with Bank of Commerce card

• Get 10% off when you shop using Citibank card

• 10% off when you shop with Robinson Bank card

• Use an RCBC Card and enjoy up to P500 off

• Pay using GCash and get discounts

• Get 20% off with Grab Pay Mastercard

• Use 199 Grab Rewards points to redeem a 10% discount voucher

• Join the Lazada PH community on Viber and watch out for the best deals and surprise giveaways

• Get a chance to win P30,000 Lazada wallet credits when you shop from Korean LazMall brands from August 27 – September 9; use KOREAATHOME code upon checkout to get a raffle entry

• Play Fun Farm on Lazada and redeem a Photobook Disney Fun Games e-voucher with Lazada coins

• Play Bubble Win and redeem a Cignal voucher with your coins from September 7-9

9.9 Countdown Concert

Tune in to the Lazada 9.9 Countdown Concert, livestream on the Lazada app this coming September 8 from 9PM-12MN. Hosted by Robi Domingo and Bianca Gonzalez, this countdown concert is something you would not want to miss. Catch branded segments, voucher giveaways throughout the livestream countdown, as well as Laz-Serye, a romatic-comedy short film released every hour during the show featuring Lou Yanong, Andre Brouillette, Yamyam Gucong, and Fumiya Sankai.

Also witness special performances by AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, Kim Chiu, JC Alcantara, Tony Labrusca, Maymay Entrata, and Edward Barber, with special guest Kathryn Bernardo as we countdown to midnight. Stay tuned and log on to your Lazada app to witness this star-studded countdown concert.

For more details about Lazada's 9.9 Big Brands Sale, visit Lazada's LazMall, 9.9 page, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.