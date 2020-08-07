CDO launches Million Meats project on its 45th year

Life for most people has taken a drastic turn ever since the pandemic took over the globe. Every nation is grappling with losses in the economy, workforce, and public health. That is on top of every life lost in the battle.

In the Philippines, as more restrictions prompted by modified systems loom in, there is hope as corporate giants from various industries come together to structure a holistic 'new normal' that is inclusive to all statuses and demographics. For one, CDO Foodsphere, Inc.—among the leading players in the food industry—is happy to deliver its sincere efforts in helping their countrymen recover and get through this pandemic with the launch of its Million Meats Project.

The Million Meats Project

CDO turns over 288,000 cans of CDO Meat Loaf to the office of Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

In time for its 45th anniversary, the Million Meats Project is an initiative that came into being with the help of the company's sound collaboration with its suppliers both local and abroad. Through this collaboration, one million cans of meatloaf are being produced and distributed to families who are still recovering from the effects of strict community quarantines and to help them face other challenges in the remaining months of the year. This kind of trust is a testament to what good business relationships nurtured over time can accomplish in times of need.

''We take it as a privilege to have been entrusted with this endeavor,'' said Charmaine Ong-Castro, Lead for the Million Meats Project and CDO's SVP for Purchasing and Treasury. ''It was even more gratifying when our other suppliers took part in the initiative and contributed to the project. Everything about this project is collaborative and came as a contribution.''

As part of the CanDO campaign, the project is meant primarily as a way of giving back. Under this campaign, CDO and their partner volunteers have also been providing relief efforts to frontliners and communities affected by the health crisis.

Beneficiaries

CDO Foodsphere turned over 4,800 cans of meatloaf for the Million Meats Project to Malabon City Mayor Antolin Oreta III (center)

Representatives from each household receive CDO products while complying with health safety guidelines.

The distribution of these products to partner LGUs has commenced, starting with Malvar, Batangas and the City of Valenzuela. Last June 26, 24,000 cans of meatloaf were turned over to the Municipal Mayor of Malvar, Mayor Cristeta Reyes. These were immediately distributed to families who were living along the old railroad tracks in Brgy. Poblacion and part of Brgy. San Pioquinto. The second distribution was done last July 2 in six (6) other barangays and other indigent communities in the municipality. A total of 48,000 households have benefited from the initiative.

Initial benefactors of the Million Meats Project included the City of Valenzuela, through the office of Mayor Rex Gatchalian, which spawned the distribution of a total of 288,000 cans to approximately 57,000 individuals and families. It was just in time for the city's delivery and allocation of the food packs for those who were among the most affected people of the crisis, the senior citizens. The third LGU to receive from the Million Meats Project is the City of Malabon where 48,000 cans were distributed to close to 4,000 families who were part of communities of the city that underwent localized lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Food that Brings You Home

CDO Foodsphere has engendered trust and loyalty among Filipino families in the 45 years of championing meaningful mealtime connections through home-style food. Celebrating this milestone, the company unveiled its refreshed identity with its new tagline ''Food that Brings You Home'' last June 25. The company was founded in 1975 by wife-and-husband tandem, Corazon Dayro Ong and Jose De Jesus Ong.

To this day, CDO Foodsphere adheres to its commitment of bringing and bonding all generations of people together through delicious food creations, ensuring that the nutrition gap in the country is addressed in the process. Through the Million Meats Project, the company hopes that in the middle of a pandemic, no plate will go empty for any family.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.