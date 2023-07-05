Batang Quiapo-themed hair, skin products

Contract signing for the licensing collaboration between Skin Magical and "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." From left to right: Cookie Bartolome (Head of ABS-CBN Integrated Marketing and Customer Experience), Ghie Pangilinan (Skin Magical President), Julie Ann Gutierrez (ABS-CBN Licensing Cluster Head). Photo credit: Sany Chua, Push

Fans of FPJ's Batang Quiapo have something 'magical' and exciting to look forward to this July.

A collaboration between the hit teleserye, FPJ's Batang Quiapo and the local beauty brand, Skin Magical was officially announced on June 26.

The two brands teamed up to launch a limited line of hair and beauty products which will be out next month.

Skin Magical president, Ghie Pangilinan considers this as their biggest collaboration comeback after the success of ABS-CBN and Skin Magical's first partnership for Kadenang Ginto in 2019.

Photo source: Sany Chua, Push

When asked what is new with the collaboration this time, Pangilinan highlighted that aside from the themed rejuvenating set, fans may also get a set of Batang Quiapo-inspired hair booster shampoo with aloe vera. Both products will be available for men and women.

According to the Head of ABS-CBN Integrated Marketing and Customer Experience, Cookie Bartolome, "To be able to partner with an established brand like Skin Magical, strengthens both brands. It strengthens the Skin Magical brand by lending the Batang Quiapo IP, and vice versa. More than anything else, our consumers can look forward to more exciting products. That is the promise of this partnership."

Fans will have to wait and see which Batang Quiapo characters will be featured in the limited themed sets. The different variants are slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Aside from being a treat for the fans, the collaboration will also provide livelihood opportunities. Skin Magical offers budget friendly dealership and reseller packages to anyone who would like to start a fulfilling online selling business. This comes with incentives and product knowledge training. Their packages are currently at 40% off nationwide.

Photo source: Sany Chua, Push

To know more about Skin Magical's business packages, check out their Facebook page.

