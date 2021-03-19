OPPO shares smarter devices

As years go by, it is becoming clearer that many aspects of the human world and its interactions are migrating to the virtual space. With remote access becoming humanity's sole means of connection during the height of the current health situation, having an advanced technology becomes a necessity.

Global smart device brand OPPO continues to push 5G innovations to give consumers an advanced and seamless experience while meeting their evolving technology needs.

5G Connectivity

Knowing that technology is an integral part of people's everyday lives, OPPO created a 5G innovation that can be used for both smartphone devices and smart appliances. With smart home devices becoming increasingly accessible to the public, the brand's innovative tech - like its IoT (Internet of things) products - keep homes smarter and connected.

The OPPO 5G CPE Omni helps convert 5G signals to Wi-Fi signals to give a stable network connection. It has two sets of 5G antennas, and once plugged in, can receive the best 5G signals. The 5G CPE Omni also supports Bluetooth 4.1 and ZigBee 3.0, so that consumers can control almost all smart devices in their homes without the need to install any applications.



The O-Reserve 5G antenna system uses the Sub-6GHz 5G spectrum, this feature can automatically choose four of its eight antennae at a time to get the best possible signal. There is also the O-Motion 360° technology that can fully rotate its antennae to ensure that the COE is positioned for optimum 5G millimeter-wave signal reception.

OPPO together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Ericsson recently completed successful tests of 5G millimeter wave technology with the Omni and has achieved downlink speeds of 4.06Gbps.



Vice President of OPPO Research Institute Henry Tang said, "At OPPO, we firmly believe that 5G will change how we all live. As coverage and capacity expand, we will see new applications flourishing in numerous areas, bringing unexpected experiences to consumers. We are already involved in the development of a global 5G standard, and will continue to explore new 5G devices and deployments, from TV to CPE to AR."

OPPO has always been true to their goal of improving the connectivity experience of their consumers. Which is why it is continuously innovating and equipping its consumers with smartphone devices that are 5G capable.

The Flash Initiative

Apart from making online connections faster and reliable, OPPO - in partnership with FAW-Volkswagen, Anker, and NXP Semiconductors - is also introducing new ways to charge devices faster and safer.

This partnership aims to provide access to consumers to have fast charging experience in even more scenarios, as well as provide technology that makes their lives easier, better, and richer.

"We are working to build a smarter world, and faster charging is a crucial part of this. If we are going to improve people's lives through technology, then we need to make their daily experiences easier and more convenient. OPPO's VOOC flash charging technology does exactly that," said Will Wang, APAC Head of Smart Power & IoT Solutions at NXP Semiconductors.



One of OPPO's flash charging products is the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger that can fully charge a 4,000mAh phone battery in 30 minutes. A 125W flash charger, on the other hand, can do the same in 20 minutes. Its latest flash charging product includes a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger that can charge smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This product can fit into any pocket as it is only 10.05mm thick and 82.2mm long.



"The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO's belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people's everyday lives. And thanks to our new partners, our proprietary technologies can reach more people than ever before,'' said Adler Feng, OPPO Senior Director of Intellectual Property. ''This is a vital step in freeing consumers to use their devices however they want, no matter what they need to do or where in the world they are."

The purpose of the Flash Initiative is to bring flash charging to automobiles, public spaces, new devices, and other technology. This initiative was built because of OPPO's commitment to give its consumers an advanced and easy life with its technology and innovations.

OPPO's VOOC flash charging helps bring faster charging for everyone. The flash charging also gives every consumer the time to live more because of less time spent while charging.

It was in 2014 when the brand introduced the VOOC technology. And up until now, its flash charge innovations have delivered ultra-fast charging experience to million users around the globe.

Rollable Phone Concept

When it comes to smartphone innovations, the brand introduces the third generation of foldable handsets – the OPPO x 2021 rollable phone concept. This smartphone has an adjustable screen size that unrolls from 6.7 inches to 7.4 inches with an OLED flexible screen and a dynamic sliding frame that allows it to extend and retract smoothly.

This concept has OPPO's three proprietary technologies, which include a Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

1. The Roll Motor Powertrain is where the rolling happens. This feature makes the device automatically retract and extend smoothly. With this, consumers do not have to worry about a sudden push or pull as it has two built-in drive motors generating a constant force for the display to avoid damage.

2. The 2-in-1 Plate supports the display and prevents it from collapsing inward.

3. Warp Track Laminate, on the other hand, raises the overall strength of the screen while keeping it flexible.



Whether school or work calls on a phone or a tablet device, this 2-in-1 smartphone is bound to meet any need.

OPPO has recently introduced its latest flagship Find X3 Series which is also equipped with their latest innovations on smartphones including the industry leading SuperVOOC flash charge technology, full-path 10-bit Colour Management System, True Billion Colour Display and its two Billion Colour flagship cameras as well as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

These are among the many of the upcoming game-changing technologies from OPPO. With an eye for innovation, the brand hopes that its products continue providing convenience and an advanced experience to its consumers. OPPO holds on to its promise to build a more advanced and comprehensive technology experience to its consumers. Its continuous innovation is providing access to more Filipino consumers around the globe.

