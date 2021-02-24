ARTHALAND Tops Off First Multi-Certified Green Office Development in Arca South

Savya Financial Center will be a multi-certified green office condominium that will empower businesses with sustainability, wellness, and connectivity in ARCA South. (Artist's Perspective)

The Savya Financial Center in ARCA South is a two-tower sustainable office development that was launched in 2019. Its first building, the North Tower, was built in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate, one of the largest real estate developers in Japan, and its on-time topping off this February 2021 signals a good start of the year for ARTHALAND.

ARTHALAND once again celebrated the on-schedule topping off of another office development within the past six months with a virtual ceremony broadcast via Zoom simultaneously across the globe on February 11, 2021. This milestone ceremony embodies ARTHALAND's firm commitment to all its stakeholders to deliver its promise in spite of the global situation. (Actual Photograph)

Savya Financial Center will be a next-generation 24/7 global business address that will feature an array of top-class amenities, a fully-integrated retail area, zero contact building features, and generous green and open spaces.



A fully integrated retail area will be located on the ground and second floor, which is envisioned to feature a mix of banking, dining, service, convenience, and lifestyle locators. (Artist's Perspective)

Many locators, particularly multinational companies, will appreciate the innovative technology, sustainability, and wellness features that have been incorporated in the building's design.

A Breezeway that runs in between both towers ushers in natural airflow, fresh ventilation, and natural light across the towers. (Artist's Perspective)

''From the very beginning, we have been aligned with ARTHALAND's corporate vision to create high-quality and sustainable buildings for our next generation. Through this strong partnership, the Savya Financial Center became our company's first venture in the Philippines. The success of this development will certainly become the foundation for our long-term partnership with ARTHALAND,'' said Masato Aikawa, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Estate Asia.

As part of its constant pursuit to push innovation in its projects, ARTHALAND and Mitsubishi Estate are introducing key technologies to include remote virtual concierge and semi-autonomous security surveillance robots that promote a safer, contactless office environment. Through its sustainable and wellness features, Savya's occupants will also benefit from the healthier and eco-friendly workplace ecosystem, higher workforce efficiency, and substantial savings in energy costs, making it an ideal location for both multinational and local companies to transfer or consolidate.



Designer lobbies will feature zero contact technologies, such as virtual concierges, RFID turnstiles, among other features to create a cleaner and healthier indoor environment. (Artist's Perspective)

''Our company, ARTHALAND, is making good on its commitment to all stakeholders to top-off the North Tower of Savya Financial Center on schedule. Building on the success of our world-renowned and multi-awarded Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City and the Cebu Exchange in Cebu City, Savya Financial Center is poised to become the preferred address in what will be the most connected business district in the country,'' said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President of ARTHALAND.

A highly connected and synchronized growth center, ARCA South makes for the perfect working environment attuned to the needs of different organizations. This premier business district connects you to several host services in the area through its connective infrastructure, strategic masterplan, and its very own intermodal transport system.

Strategically located within this upcoming growth center, Savya Financial Center will provide seamless access to Metro Manila and the global business community through various new transportation networks such as the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, Metro Manila Skyway, Metro Manila Subway, and the Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange. It also lies near various warehousing facilities in the nearby Food Terminal, Inc. (FTI), the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), and major CBDs like Makati City, Bonifacio Global City, and Ortigas Center.

ARTHALAND will provide its tenants convenient shuttle services that will further provide a seamless, hassle-free commute experience to and from several key pick-up and drop-off points across the Greater Metro Manila area.

A landscaped Sky Deck offers building occupant fantastic views and offers places for convergence amid native and endemic vegetation. (Artist's Perspective)

Through its sustainable features, Savya Financial Center is soon to become a multi-certified green building. It has been pre-certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification and on-track for the Philippine Green Building Council's BERDE Certification, International WELL Building Institute's WELL Building Standard™, and the International Finance Corporation's Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE®) certification.

Following the successful topping off, the North Tower is scheduled for completion on November 2021.

Tower construction has reached structural completion with full handover expected to be on-schedule within the year. (Actual Photograph/ Artist's Perspective)

ARTHALAND is the foremost developer of sustainable and green properties recognized by local and global organizations for its superior design, high quality, focus on sustainability, and innovation. It has made its mark in the Philippine real estate industry by pioneering the development and management of exceptional best-in-class properties that adhere to international and local standards for premium green projects. The Savya Financial Center showroom is located at the ARTHALAND GALLERY, G/F Arya Plaza at Arya Residences, McKinley Parkway corner Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City. For more information call +6391777-ARTHA (27842), e-mail ask@arthaland.com, or visit www.arthaland.com.

